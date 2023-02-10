Go to the main site
    Kazakh rescuers save 3 more quake survivors in Nurdağı

    10 February 2023, 10:00

    NURDAGI. KAZINFORM The Kazakh rescuers pulled three more people from the quake rubble alive in the city of Nurdağı, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.

    As earlier reported, Kazakh rescuers joined the search and rescue operations as the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, were felt Monday across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

    The rescuers dug over 18,000 square meters of rubble to reach those trapped under the quake debris. The three were pulled out from the ruins alive. Doctors provided them with first aid.

    Natural disasters Earthquake
