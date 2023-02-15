Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye

15 February 2023, 12:11
Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh rescuers pulled seven people alive from collapsed buildings in earthquake-hit areas of Türkiye. Besides, they dug 88 bodies, including the bodies of 10 children, out of the debris, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry’s press service.

The first responders also provided primary health care to 140 locals, including 17 kids.

The rescuers of Kazakhstan work around the clock to continue the search operations in two rural settlements in Türkiye.

photo

The first team works in a nine-storey house. The building has collapsed completely. Four people trapped in the ruins were rescued. 30 more were buried under the quake rubble. Another team found 24 bodies digging through the rubble in a six-storey building. Besides, in Nurdagi Kazakh rescuers pulled three people alive digging over 18,000 square meters of rubble. 11 bodies were recovered.

As earlier reported, two quakes jolted Türkiye on February 6 killing over at least 31,000.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Related news
Yoon says S. Korea will provide over US$10 mln to build shelters for Turkey quake survivors
16 nations set up 34 field hospitals in Türkiye's quake-hit southern region
5.0-magnitude earthquake recorded in Türkiye’s Kahramanmarash
Теги:
Read also
5.7M quake hits Tajikistan
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News