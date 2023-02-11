Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye

GAZIANTEP. KAZINFORM - Kazakh rescuers continue digging through the rubble searching for survivors in Türkiye, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

The work of the rescuers is hampered by large amounts of debris and unstable constructions.

As of now, the Kazakhstani rescue team pulled out seven quake survivors and the bodies of 19 people, including one kid, in Türkiye. First medical aid is also provided on a round-the-clock basis.

Notably, a 7.7 magnitude quake that devastated parts of southeast Türkiye and northern Syria hit early Monday.

As of today, the death toll from massive quakes hit the southeast of Türkiye exceeded 20,000.





Photo: t.me/qr_tjm