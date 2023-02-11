Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakh rescuers pull out 7 survivors and bodies of 19 deceased in Türkiye

    11 February 2023, 12:15

    GAZIANTEP. KAZINFORM - Kazakh rescuers continue digging through the rubble searching for survivors in Türkiye, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry.

    The work of the rescuers is hampered by large amounts of debris and unstable constructions.

    As of now, the Kazakhstani rescue team pulled out seven quake survivors and the bodies of 19 people, including one kid, in Türkiye. First medical aid is also provided on a round-the-clock basis.

    Notably, a 7.7 magnitude quake that devastated parts of southeast Türkiye and northern Syria hit early Monday.

    As of today, the death toll from massive quakes hit the southeast of Türkiye exceeded 20,000.


    Photo: t.me/qr_tjm

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
    Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
    Moderate quake shakes southern Iran
    Türkiye’s quake survivor Sabina Mamadyarova under medical supervision - MFA
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022