Kazakh rescuers pull 4 survivors from rubble in Türkiye

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh first vice minister of emergency situations Ibragim Kulshimbayev commented on Kazakhstani rescuers' search and rescue efforts in quake-hit Türkiye, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Kazakh emergency situations ministry deploys its personnel and all means as part of rescue efforts in Türkiye. Works are underway in three cities of Gaziantep, Nurdağı, and Hatay,» said Kulshimbayev.

He went on to say that Kazakhstani rescuers pulled out the bodies of 10 people and saved four.

Kazakhstani rescuers pulled three people, one elderly and two young men, from the debris of the collapsed nine-story residential building earlier today in Gaziantep.

Notably, Kazakh national Sabina Mamadyarova was found alive in the rubble yesterday. Search is underway for other Kazakhstanis Mirus Kurmashyev and Adil Kadyrbekov.

According to a recent update, the death toll from major earthquakes in Türkiye stood at 12 thousand

It was reported today 42 Kazakhstani nationals and 22 Kyrgyz nationals were airlifted from Gaziantep.



