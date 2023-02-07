Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Kazakh rescuers left for Türkiye

    7 February 2023, 10:22

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Rescuers of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kazakhstan have left for Türkiye from the Almaty International Airport to help in liquidation of the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes which hit the southern provinces of the country on February 6, Kazinform reports citing the Ministry’s press office.

    33 rescuers of the Ministry of Emergencies, five employees of the Emergency Medicine Center and three representatives of the Ministry led by First Vice Minister Ibragim Kulshimbayev are onboard the Il-76 plane. The ministry has also sent emergency vehicles and special rescue equipment.

    At least 2,921 people were killed and 15,834 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye due to two strong earthquakes that jolted the southern part of the country, an official from the nation’s disaster agency said early Tuesday.

    Early Monday morning, a powerful magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Pazarcik district of Kahramanmaras province and strongly shook several other provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay and Kilis, Anadolu Agency reported.

    Then at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras’s Elbistan district struck the region.

    Фото: gov.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Natural disasters Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Turkey Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Oil exports via CPC to resume Feb 23 – Energy Ministry
    Quakes leave 1.5 mln people homeless in Türkiye: UN
    February 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Bad weather shuts down roads in 3 regions of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022