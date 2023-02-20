Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh rescuers end search and rescue operations in Türkiye

20 February 2023, 08:11
GAZIANTEP. KAZINFORM The operational group of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry completed the search and rescue operations in Türkiye. On February 20 the second team of rescuers arrived home, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Kazakh first responders were deployed in rescue operations between February 7 and 19 in the territory of three provinces in Nurgagi, Gaziantep and Hatay. Kazakhstan also sent humanitarian aid to Kahramanmaraş.

The operational group consisted of 100 specialists from Astana, Almaty, Karaganda and Akmola regions, as well as health workers of the emergency medicine center.

The Kazakh rescuers pulled 7 people alive from the rubble and recovered 88 bodies. They also rendered medical and psychological assistance to 200 locals, including 30 kids. They worked jointly with the rescue teams of Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. The AFAD tanked the rescuers for their skills, efficiency, commitment, and dedication.

The Head of State said the rescuers of Kazakhstan deployed in relieving the quake consequences would be awarded upon arrival. As earlier reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to allocate 1 million dollars in emergency aid to Türkiye and send additional humanitarian assistance of up to 55 tons.

At least 41,020 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on February 6. The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Kilis, Osmaniye, Elazig and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected by the devastating quakes. Some 12,141 buildings collapsed. Over 11,000 rescuers from 88 states of the nation took part in the search and rescue efforts.

