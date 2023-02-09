Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh rescuers arrive in Hatay to search for missing Kazakhstani nationals

9 February 2023, 13:01
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report of Minister of Emergency Situations Yuri Ilyin on the deployment of Kazakhstani rescuers to the quake-battered southern provinces of Türkiye who joined the search operations there, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.

Despite rough conditions, the employee of the ministry demonstrate high professionalism and carry out the tasks set in close coordination with local authorities. So far, the Kazakh rescue team has managed to recover four survivors from the debris of the deadly quake.

At the instruction of the Head of State a group of rescuers and a canine squad had arrived in the province Hatay earlier this morning in order to search for the nationals of Kazakhstan who went missing during the quake. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev praised determination of the Kazakhstani rescuers and wished them good luck.


Photo: aa.com.tr





