Kazakh pupils pocket above  400 medals at int’l Olympiads in 2020

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 March 2021, 12:35
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani schoolchildren hauled over 400 medals at international Olympiads and science comeptitions last year, Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov said, Kazinform reports.

«Gifted schoolchildren of Kazakhstan won 437 medals at the international Olympiads and science competitions in 2020. The Myn Bala project aimed to found out and support gifted children in rural areas will be further realized. It yields good results,» Kazakh Education and Science Minister Askhat Aimagambetov told the Ministry’s board meeting.

The Minister briefed on changes inserted to the school management system. He also declared that 100% of schools are provided with video surveillance.


