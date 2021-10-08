Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh publishers for first time take part in Azerbaijan int’l exhibition

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
8 October 2021, 14:55
BAKU. KAZINFORM One of the largest Kazakhstani publishers Almatykitap baspasy for the first time ever takes part in the Baku International Book Fair, Kazinform correspondent reports.

It is the 7th book fair and is dated to the 880th anniversary of great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi. It brings together 165 structures and organizations from 13 countries of the world, including publishers, bookstores, libraries and cultural centers of Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, France, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Uzbekistan, Russia, Turkey, and Columbia.

photo

Almatykitap baspasy of Kazakhstan showcased new book products, including brand new textbooks, namely Bukvar (ABC Book). There are QR codes in the book. You just need to point your smartphone at the book’s QR codes to «enliven» its heroes and characters. Besides, the publishing house presented a series of ethnographic albums themed My Kazakhstan in Russia, Kazakh and English. It features the life and culture, traditions and customs, jewelry, national clothes of Kazakh people, etc.

photo

Notably, it also demonstrated the country’s first e-textbooks platform TopIQ.kz. Each digital textbook on the TopIQ.kz boasts multimedia content, interactive tasks, audio and video materials on each subject.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


News
