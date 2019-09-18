Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh Prosecutor General’s Office seeks extradition of Akzharkyn Turlybay

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 September 2019, 13:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Prosecutor General’s Office of Kazakhstan will seek extradition of Akzharkyn Turlybay from China. Deputy Prosecutor General Marat Akhmetzhanov said it in the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, the Kazakh side will seek extradition of Akzharkyn for serving her sentence in the motherland, in case if the Chinese side brings in a verdict of guilty.

«Kazakhstan and China signed a bilateral agreement on extradition of convicted persons. We will wait for a final verdict of the Chinese court,» said Akhmetzhanov.

In case, if the Chinese court finds Akzharkyn Turlybay guilty, she may apply to the Kazakh side and Kazakhstan may submit the issue of her extradition to China, he added.

The 20-year-old Akzharkyn was detained at Guangzhou Airport in March 2014 for smuggling 4.5kg of drugs (amphetamine). The girl said she had come to China to buy branded clothes for sale. According to Turlybay, the drugs were planted on her by the people she met during her trip. The girl was sentenced to life imprisonment.

At the sitting of the Majilis, the deputies approved the bill ‘On ratification of the Agreement between Kazakhstan and Ukraine on extradition.’


