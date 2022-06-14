Kazakh principal dancer’s name became known throughout Japan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana Opera’s principal dancer Arman Urazov won over the Japanese audience. His name graced the billboards of the ballet Notre Dame de Paris by the outstanding choreographer Roland Petit to the music by Maurice Jarre. On June 11 and 12, our compatriot demonstrated the high level of Kazakh ballet, performing with the renowned Japanese company Maki Asami Ballet, the press service of Astana Opera informed on its website.

It should be noted that Arman Urazov represented Kazakhstan in Japan at the special invitation of the famous ballet master Luigi Bonino, Roland Petit’s assistant.

«We have been aquainted with Luigi Bonino for a long time. He is a wonderful person and a professional who pays great attention to even the smallest details of dance and musicality. In 2016, he brought Roland Petit’s choreographic masterpiece Notre Dame de Paris to the Astana Opera stage. Later, he presented the outstanding choreographer’s famous ballet production Coppélia to Léo Delibes’ music. Luigi Bonino met me in Japan, and we rehearsed together, prepared for the performance for ten days,» the principal dancer shared.

The performance took place at the prestigious Bunka Kaikan Hall in Tokyo. Astana Opera’s principal dancer brilliantly portrayed Captain Phoebus and won the love of the Japanese viewers.

«I am very proud that I was invited to perform the part of Phoebus, because my repertoire also includes the role of Frollo in this ballet. This is not my first performance of this part abroad. Our company has already presented the ballet Notre Dame de Paris at the Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, where I also portrayed Phoebus. Certainly, performing with colleagues you see every day, dancing with them on the same stage is one thing, but working with the dancers you do not know well is another. This time there was even more responsibility, as I represented Kazakhstan, our ballet company with my performance and strived to show all my professional skills. I am grateful to the artistic director of the ballet company Altynai Asylmuratova for her support,» Arman Urazov noted.

«Today I can say with confidence that the Kazakh ballet is at the world level. This is evidenced by the fact that our dancers perform abroad, they are invited to participate in performances and gala ballets. This is also confirmed by our previous successful tour performances in Oman, Italy and Spain, as well as this trip,» Arman emphasized in an interview with journalists.

Japan is famous for its variety of ballet companies. One of them is Maki Asami Ballet, which our dancer worked with. Despite the fact that this was his first visit to the Land of the Rising Sun, the principal asserts that art has no boundaries, and he made friends with foreign colleagues after the first rehearsal.

As a reminder, Bunka Kaikan Hall is one of the most prestigious venues in Tokyo. In a two-day performance, the Maki Asami Ballet, as well as guest soloists from France and Italy, took the stage together with our compatriot.

«Captain Phoebus is one of the most technically difficult parts. After all, this hero is on stage from the beginning to the end of the performance and does not sit out backstage. After the variation, he again dances another variation, and then the pas de deux. In a word, this part requires a lot of strength, both technically and emotionally,» Arman Urazov said.

The talented dancer is harmonious onstage both in terms of his acting skills and good technical training. Among his awards are victories in prestigious international competitions not only in Kazakhstan, but also in Germany. Today he performs leading roles in the opera house’s ballet productions.

It is important to note that Astana Opera’s performers win admiration with their art of the audiences of the near and far abroad. They contribute to the solidification of the Kazakh choreographic art in the world history of ballet.