Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin proposes to update EAEU anti-crisis measures

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin took part as Chairman in the meeting of the Eurasian Interparliamentary Council, during which he put forward an initiative regarding ensuring economic stability of the EAEU, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

During the meeting, the Head of the Kazakh Government noted a strong recovery of the main economic indicators of the EAEU countries.

The EAEU countries’ trade stood at $33bn in January-June this year, rising by 32% compared with the same period of last year. The trade volume with the third countries was up 24.5% and amounted for $371.1bn. Cargo turnover of all transport modes of the EAEU countries reached 3.1 trillion tonne-kilometers, 4.6% more than in the same period of 2020.

The Kazakh PM noted that the risks due to the pandemic tend to be long-term than predicted earlier. To that end, he stressed the importance of updating the measures taken in April 2020 within the EAEU to ensure economic stability.

As the primary task on the development of tourism the PM stated the ensuring measures to ease mutual access of EAEU citizens to the common markets including through mutual recognition of vaccination passports, establishing joint tourist areas with eased quarantine regimes and further development of digital infrastructure.

At the meeting at the initiative of the Kazakh side it was decided to create a regional accreditation organization in the compliance assessment field. The action plans to form a common EAEU market of organic agricultural products, to implement the main areas and stages of the EAEU coordinated transport policy for 2021/23, on the priority activities on digitalization of freight rail transport to develop trade and economic cooperation between the EAEU and China were approved.

The issues of bridging unilateral measures on export regulation set when exporting goods, preventing seizures and restrictions in the domestic EAEU market, creating an EAEU reinsurance company, developing common approaches as part of implementing the global climate agenda, and so on were discussed.

During his visit to Cholpon-Ata Kazakh PM Askar Mamin held bilateral talks with Kyrgyz Prime Minister Ulukbek Maripov, discussing the current issues of cooperation in trade and economic, investment, water and energy spheres, agribusiness, industrial cooperation, and so on.



