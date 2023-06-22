Go to the main site
    Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov pays official visit to Georgia

    22 June 2023, 20:50

    TBILISI. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov was greeted by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy of Georgia Levan Davitashvili, and Kazakh Ambassador to Georgia Malik Murzalin at the airport in Tbilisi, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh government.

    Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov is to hold talks with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili of Georgia to discuss issues of trade and economic, energy, transport and logistics, agricultural, and tourist cooperation.

    A number of documents is set to be signed following the talks.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

