Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov pays official visit to Georgia

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 June 2023, 20:50
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov pays official visit to Georgia Photo: t.me/KZgovernment

TBILISI. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov was greeted by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Economy of Georgia Levan Davitashvili, and Kazakh Ambassador to Georgia Malik Murzalin at the airport in Tbilisi, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Kazakh government.

Kazakh Prime Minister Smailov is to hold talks with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili of Georgia to discuss issues of trade and economic, energy, transport and logistics, agricultural, and tourist cooperation.

A number of documents is set to be signed following the talks.

photo
photo

Kazakhstan and Georgia    Government of Kazakhstan   Prime Minister of Kazakhstan    Transport   Energy   Agriculture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Kazakhstan appoints new Ambassador to Russia
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
Heavy rain pounds southwestern Japan, evacuation ordered for 360,000
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
L’Italiana in Algeri wins Astana audience’s hearts
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
Heavy rainfall forecast in northwest of Kazakhstan Jul 3
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
Rybakina retains her 3rd position in updated WTA singles rankings
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
2 killed, 28 injured in U.S. mass shooting
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
French President Macron to meet Parliament speakers and mayors of over 220 municipalities
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023
Kazakhstani passport ranks 53rd in Global Passport Power Rank 2023