Kazakh Presidents visits a school in Baizak district

3 February 2023, 17:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the secondary school in Kotal village, Baizak district in Zhambyl region. the school is fully equipped.

There are 32 classes, four computer classes, two language laboratories, a robotic science class, a gym, a library, a medical centre and a canteen. It also has a school bus for children from neighboring villages, Kazinform refers to the President’s press service.

As part of the Comfortable School national project 13 schools will be built for 9,500 seats in Zhambyl region in 2023-2025. Eight of them will be commissioned in 2024.

Over 400 schools for 800,000 seats will be constructed in Kazakhstan in 2023-2025 under the Comfortable School national project at the instruction of the Head of State at large.

Photo: akorda.kz

