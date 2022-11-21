Kazakh presidential elections were in line with universal democratic principles – CIS IPA observers

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh early presidential elections held on November 20 took place in full respect for human rights and freedoms of all participants of the voting process, Dilrabo Mansuri, coordinator of the Group of Observers of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, deputy chair of the Majlisi Namoyandagon Majlisi Oli of Tajikistan, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Following the results of the monitoring the Group of Observers from the CIS IPA notes that the electoral legislation of Kazakhstan ensures necessary conditions for democratic elections and observation of the rights of all participants of the voting process. Participation of six candidates in the election campaign demonstrates the contestability of the voting process, the existence of the active voting right of Kazakhstanis so as to exercise their right to choose,» said Dilrabo Mansuri at a briefing.

She went on to note that based on the monitoring it was concluded that the November 20 presidential elections took place in full respect for human rights and freedoms of all participants of the voting process, were in line with the universal democratic principles and norms of holding free and just elections as well as the international commitments of Kazakhstan to ensure the rights and freedoms of all members of the voting process.

In her words, the CIS IPA observers were guided by the principles of political neutrality, impartiality, and non-interference in the internal affairs of the State.



