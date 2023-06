Kazakh President wishes Russian PM sooner recovery

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Prime Minister Russia Mikhail Mishustin, who was tested positive for coronavirus, sooner recovery.

«Wish Prime Minister Russia Mikhail Mishustin sooner recovery. Kazakhstan and Russia collaborate in fighting against coronavirus. I hope joint efforts will let us overcome hardships,» the Kazakh President Tokayev tweeted.