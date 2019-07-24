Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President wishes happy birthday to Uzbek counterpart

    24 July 2019, 14:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    According to thepress service, President Tokayev congratulated his colleague on his birthdaywishing him further success in the post for the benefit of the fraternal peopleof Uzbekistan.

    The presidentsalso discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation,including the implementation of the agreements reached during Kassym-JomartTokayev’s state visit to Uzbekistan on April 14-15.

    The President ofKazakhstan reiterated the interest in expanding all-round cooperation withUzbekistan.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region