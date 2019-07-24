Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President wishes happy birthday to Uzbek counterpart

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 July 2019, 14:25
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

According to the press service, President Tokayev congratulated his colleague on his birthday wishing him further success in the post for the benefit of the fraternal people of Uzbekistan.

The presidents also discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of the agreements reached during Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Uzbekistan on April 14-15.

The President of Kazakhstan reiterated the interest in expanding all-round cooperation with Uzbekistan.

