    Kazakh President wishes COVID-19-infected Armenian PM speediest recovery

    1 June 2020, 16:18

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has wished the speediest recovery to the Prime Minister of Armenia, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev tweeted his wishes of the speediest recovery to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan who had tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

    In the tweet Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence Prime Minister Pashinyan @NikolPashinyan will defeat the disease and will return to work for the benefit of the friendly nation of Armenia.

    Earlier it was reported that Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and his family members tested positive for the coronavirus infection.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Armenia Kazakhstan COVID-19
