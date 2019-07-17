Go to the main site
    Kazakh President will not appoint rectors of national universities

    17 July 2019, 14:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The procedure for the appointment of rectors of national universities by presidential decrees is abolished, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on Twitter, Kazinform reports.

    «I have entrusted Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov with preparing regulatory documents on the appointment of rectors of national universities on a competitive basis by government resolutions. The current procedure for appointing such rectors by presidential decrees is abolished,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out.

    Author:

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    Education President of Kazakhstan
