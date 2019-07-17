Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President will not appoint rectors of national universities

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
17 July 2019, 14:39
Kazakh President will not appoint rectors of national universities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The procedure for the appointment of rectors of national universities by presidential decrees is abolished, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wrote on Twitter, Kazinform reports.

«I have entrusted Minister of Education and Science Askhat Aimagambetov with preparing regulatory documents on the appointment of rectors of national universities on a competitive basis by government resolutions. The current procedure for appointing such rectors by presidential decrees is abolished,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out.

Education    President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
June 14. Today's Birthdays
June 14. Today's Birthdays
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches
India, Pakistan to evacuate 100,000 as cyclone Biparjoy approaches