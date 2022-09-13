Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President welcomes Pope Francis at airport in Nur-Sultan

    13 September 2022, 18:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally welcomed Pope Francis at the international airport in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the ceremony, the two Heads of State introduced each other the members of the delegations. The Kazakh Leader and Pontiff held a brief conversation in the fireplace hall of the presidential terminal afterwards.

    Following the meeting, the Pope Francis headed for the Kazakh Presidential Palace Akorda.

    On September 14, Pope Francis will conduct a Holy Mass for thousands of Roman Catholics, including pilgrims who are expected to visit the Kazakh capital on this occasion.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head of State presents state awards and prizes ahead of Republic Day
    Head of State familiarizes with G4 City project in Konaev
    Konaev will see rapid development – Tokayev
    Tokayev calls Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow’s visit to Kazakhstan historic
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad