Kazakh President welcomes Pope Francis at airport in Nur-Sultan
13 September 2022, 18:03

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev personally welcomed Pope Francis at the international airport in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the ceremony, the two Heads of State introduced each other the members of the delegations. The Kazakh Leader and Pontiff held a brief conversation in the fireplace hall of the presidential terminal afterwards.

Following the meeting, the Pope Francis headed for the Kazakh Presidential Palace Akorda.

On September 14, Pope Francis will conduct a Holy Mass for thousands of Roman Catholics, including pilgrims who are expected to visit the Kazakh capital on this occasion.


Photo: t.me/bort_01



