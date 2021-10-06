Go to the main site
    Kazakh President, WCO Secretary General meet

    6 October 2021, 14:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President received Kunio Mikuriya, the Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO), the Akorda press service reports.

    The Kazakh President noted that Kazakhstan pays great attention to cooperation with the WCO and highly appreciated the WCO Secretary General’s personal support rendered to Kazakhstan. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined that Kazakhstan works on backing the national economy and international trade amid the pandemic.

    Kunio Mikuriya, in his turn, expressed gratitude to the Head of State for the meeting noting Kazakhstan’s leadership in Central Asia. He also told him about his visit to Turkestan.

    He stressed that Kazakhstan for the years of cooperation achieved significant progress in customs administration. According to him, the country's e-declaration and one-stop-shop principle may serve as an example of best practice for many WCO member states.

    Following the talks the sides agreed to further all-round cooperation in the field of customs.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

