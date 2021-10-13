Go to the main site
    Kazakh President warns of global water shortage by 2030

    13 October 2021, 18:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warned of the global water scarsity by 2030, Kazinform reports.

    «According to the UN predictions, the world may face a 40 percent shortfall in water availability by 2030 due to global warming and anthropogenic impact,» the Head of State said addressing the international conference themed «Ways to achieve the Paris Agreement and Kazakhstan’s carbon neutrality» in the Kazakh capital.

    As the President said the water security of Kazakhstan depends largely on hydrological and ecological state of trans-border rivers.

    The President noted that a number of international agreements on protection and use of international watercourses were adopted under the UN aegis. He expressed opinion that there is a need to coordinate efforts to execute international obligations through expended dialogue and cooperation. «To this end we rely on support of partners and international community,» the Head of State resumed.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Environment
