Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President warns of global water shortage by 2030

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 October 2021, 18:04
Kazakh President warns of global water shortage by 2030

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev warned of the global water scarsity by 2030, Kazinform reports.

«According to the UN predictions, the world may face a 40 percent shortfall in water availability by 2030 due to global warming and anthropogenic impact,» the Head of State said addressing the international conference themed «Ways to achieve the Paris Agreement and Kazakhstan’s carbon neutrality» in the Kazakh capital.

As the President said the water security of Kazakhstan depends largely on hydrological and ecological state of trans-border rivers.

The President noted that a number of international agreements on protection and use of international watercourses were adopted under the UN aegis. He expressed opinion that there is a need to coordinate efforts to execute international obligations through expended dialogue and cooperation. «To this end we rely on support of partners and international community,» the Head of State resumed.


President of Kazakhstan    Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023