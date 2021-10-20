Kazakh President visits Zhoshy Khan historical museum

KARAGANDA REGION. KAZINFORM As part of the working trip to Karaganda region Kazakh President Kassym -Jomart Tokayev visited the Zhoshy Khan historical and cultural museum in Ulytau district, the Akorda press service reports.

The President got acquainted with the precious exponents and present-day technological solutions used at the complex, including the Zhoshy Khan mausoleum, Zhoshy Khan monument, a hotel.

The Head of State suggested holding a large international conference devoted to the Golden Horde with participation of well-known international and Kazakh scientists next year.

Governor of the region Zhenis Kassymbek reported on the region’s tourist potential and presented the plan for the development of resort areas and historical and cultural complexes. The plan provides for strengthening tourism potential of Ulytau, Karkaraly and Balkhash districts and development of service and transport infrastructure.