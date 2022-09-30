Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President visits Teachers’ Training College in Semey
30 September 2022, 17:00

Kazakh President visits Teachers’ Training College in Semey

SEMEY. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Mukhtar Auezov Teachers’ Training College in Semey, the Akorda press service reports.

The President surveyed an exhibition featuring the history and achievements of the college, met teaching staff and students.

The Head of State told the students that reforms in the country are being conducted to create conditions for the youth.



Фото : t.me/bort_01

