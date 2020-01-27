Kazakh President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which is one of the most beautiful attractions in Abu Dhabi, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

The Head of State paid tribute to Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founder and First President of the United Arab Emirates.

«I bow my head in memory of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, the great son of his nation, Founding President of the UAE. I wish the fraternal people of the Emirates well-being, prosperity and new glorious achievements,» says in the entry that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev left in the Book Honorable Guests of the mosque.



