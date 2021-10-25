Go to the main site
    Kazakh President visits People’s Memory memorial complex and Sanctity of the Homeland museum in Ashgabat

    25 October 2021, 21:04

    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the People’s Memory memorial complex and the Sanctity of the Homeland museum in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    As part of his State visit to Turkmenistan the Kazakh President visited the historic complex honoring the 1881 battle, the victims of the Great Patriotic War, and the victims of the Ashgabat earthquake in 1948. The complex is made of the monuments and statues commemorating the heroes and victims of the events.

    Whiling visiting the Sanctity of the Homeland Museum in Ashgabat, the Head of State was presented the models of the military action and exhibits relating to the Great Patriotic War and the earthquake.


    President of Kazakhstan Turkmenistan Kazakhstan
