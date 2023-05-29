Go to the main site
    Kazakh President visits paper mill as part of his working visit to N Kazakhstan rgn

    29 May 2023, 16:41

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the work of the RimKazAgro paper mill as part of his working visit to North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    During the visit, Tokayev was briefed about the initial results of the work of the enterprise, which was subsidized under the Economy of Simple Things program.

    The RimKazAgro paper mill is a part of the Raduga multifunctional company.

    According to the Kazakh President, special attention is paid to the development of the economy of simples things and expanding the range of consumer goods in the country.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    President of Kazakhstan North Kazakhstan region Kazakhstan
