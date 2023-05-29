Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President visits paper mill as part of his working visit to N Kazakhstan rgn

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 May 2023, 16:41
Kazakh President visits paper mill as part of his working visit to N Kazakhstan rgn Photo: t.me/aqorda_resmi

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the work of the RimKazAgro paper mill as part of his working visit to North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the visit, Tokayev was briefed about the initial results of the work of the enterprise, which was subsidized under the Economy of Simple Things program.

The RimKazAgro paper mill is a part of the Raduga multifunctional company.

According to the Kazakh President, special attention is paid to the development of the economy of simples things and expanding the range of consumer goods in the country.


