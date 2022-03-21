Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President visits Palace of Schoolchildren in Almaty

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 March 2022, 14:01
ALMATY. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Almaty the Head of State visited the Palace of Schoolchildren in Almaty, the Akorda press service reports.

Those present reported on the results of the 1st stage and plans for further restoration and modernization of the scientific and educational centre, and activities of the akimat aimed at creating conditions for kids' leisure activities.

photo

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got acquainted with the exhibition of children’s art, work of the new innovation unit of the Palace of Schoolchildren. He surveyed the biology and neurotechnology laboratories, 3D modeling, animation, educational media projects studios.

The Head of State congratulated schoolchildren on Nauryz Holiday.

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo


Almaty   President of Kazakhstan    Holidays  
