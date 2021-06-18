Go to the main site
    Kazakh President visits outpatient’s clinic in Nur-Sultan

    18 June 2021, 16:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited outpatient’s clinic # 103 in Nur-Sultan, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State surveyed the units equipped with up-to-date medical facilities for primary and diagnostic care. There are X-Ray, mammography, fluorography, ENT workstation units and other medical equipment to detect various diseases at early stage. The new outpatient’s clinic also provides adults and kids with rehabilitation services.

    The Head of State handed the staff a certificate for a new ambulance.

    Mayor Altai Kulginov reported that 36 facilities provide primary medical assistance in the city, including 16 state ones.

    He also added that above 180,000 people got the 1st dose of the vaccine against COVID-19. 128,000 people are fully vaccinated. To develop herd immunity it is planned to vaccinate above 650,000 people or 60% of the city population. The number of vaccination rooms increased up to 100 at polyclinics, 8 more vaccination spaces opened at the shopping malls.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Nur-Sultan Healthcare
