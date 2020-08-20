Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President visits new microdistrict in Myrzakent village

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 August 2020, 16:45
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The working trip to Turkestan region of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev started with visiting Myrzakent village.

The Head of State surveyed construction progress of a new microdistrict being built for people hit by Sardoba dam burst, the Akorda press service reports.

As a result more than 4,000 people suffered, 500 houses were ruined. The new microdistrict is being built for the people of Zhenis, Zhanaturmys and Dostyk vilages. Each member of the family was given KZT 100,000.

Kazakh Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev reported on the measures taken jointly with Uzbekistan on mitigation of flood consequences and prevention of such emergencies in the future. The Head of State stressed the need to continue work in this direction.

