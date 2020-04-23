Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President visits new infectious diseases hospital in Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
23 April 2020, 17:33
Kazakh President visits new infectious diseases hospital in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited the new metropolitan infectious diseases hospital, Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

The hospital was built within two weeks by a group of companies of BI Group holding. The total area of ​​the medical institution is 7 thousand square meters. It was informed that the local budget allocated KZT5.5 billion for its construction. The hospital was constructed using prefabricated modules. The clinic, designed for 200 beds, is equipped with modern means ensuring safety of medical staff and patients.

The Minister of Health, Yelzhan Birtanov, told the President on the current epidemiological situation in the country. The Head of State examined the medical units and wards, equipped with all necessary equipment for treating patients. The chairman of the board of directors of the BI Group construction holding Aydin Rakhimbayev spoke about the progress of construction and the hospital.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that the clinic is the first medical institution of this type in the country and expressed appreciation to the builders. In addition the President thanked medical workers for their devotion to duty.


Coronavirus   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site