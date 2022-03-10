Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President visits Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering

Adlet Seilkhanov
10 March 2022, 17:09
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the plant for production and modernization of armored wheeled vehicles Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering based in the Kazakh capital, kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

The President was demonstrated the domestic armored wheeled vehicle production line as well as the exhibition of Kazakh defense enterprises' products.

During the visit, the Head of State was informed about the activity of the company and the state of the domestic defense industry complex.

After the President had toured the plant, he outlined the perspective areas of development of this sector. The Head of State stated the importance to support the domestic producers and called for their technical upgrading to meet the requirements of the time.

President of Kazakhstan    Industry  
