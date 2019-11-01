Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President visits Family Institution Support Centre

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 November 2019, 13:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Zhanuya centre for supporting the institution of the family, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State got familiarized with the centre which provides legal, psychological and social services to the families. It also provides educational, healthcare, business consulting services.

The President highly appreciated the work of the centre and stressed the need to build such centres countrywide.

Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with participants of the Kasipker Ana (Mom Entrepreneurs) project realized at the centre.

President of Kazakhstan    Nur-Sultan  
