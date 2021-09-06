Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President visits Digital Government Office

    6 September 2021, 20:25

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev launched the Digital Government Office which consists of the national analytical centre, digital transformation centre and national project office, the Akorda press service reports.

    Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry Minister Bagdat Mussin reported on the key tasks and projects of the Office. The Minister told about that the Office will automate primary analytics, draft forecast and development scenarios, monitor and identify risks of failure of achieving target variables, etc.

    The Trade and Integration Ministry presented the analytical platform on domestic and foreign trade. The said platform gives an opportunity to monitor online food prices.

    The Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry put forward the vaccination efforts digital monitoring project.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    President of Kazakhstan Digital Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    5 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy