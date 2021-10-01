Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President visits Aktogay mining and processing complex

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
1 October 2021, 17:50
EAST KAZAKHSTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Aktogay mining and processing complex KAZ Minerals Aktogay to take part in the ceremony of putting onstream the 2nd ore-dressing plant in the field. It let the pit rank among the world’s largest copper producers, the Akorda press service reports.

The Persident surveyed ore mining process and got acquainted with the KAZ Minerals Aktogay key performance indicators. Then the Head of State officially launched the new sulphide production. Addressing those present Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted strategic importance of the project called to give a new impetus to the development of the national industry.

As the President outlined in his State-of-the-Nation Address, last year for the first time in 10 years of industrialization, contribution of processing industry to the economic development exceeded the share of mining industry to make 13%. Following the past 8 months the processing industry growth rate hit almost 6%. More than 120 new productions were launched, 12,000 jobs were created. The Law On industrial policy will be adopted by the yearend. The task is to increase processing industry export by 1.5 times, efficiency of labor by 30%.

The Head of State also added that 700 new workplaces will be created at the new production.

The Aktogay mining and processing complex expansion project started in 2017 under the industrial and innovation development state program by KAZ Minerals Group.

Since 2022 there will be mined 190,000 tons of copper, including 20,000 tons of cathode copper.


