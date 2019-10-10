Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President visits Abish Kekilbayuly Museum

    10 October 2019, 19:11

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Abish Kekilbayuly Local History Museum in the city of Aktau.

    There is an exhibition hall of Abish Kekilbayuly which covers 460 square meters. It features the poet’s personal possessions and other precious exhibit items.

    The cultural centre construction started last February. Construction of the Local History Museum completed. The centre will be put into operation next year. It will also accommodate the library and the regional museum.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture President of Kazakhstan Mangistau region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    President Tokayev and Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina meet
    Kazakh President receives UN delegation
    Kazakh President to receive UN delegation, hold talks
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand