Kazakh President visits Abish Kekilbayuly Museum

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
10 October 2019, 19:11
AKTAU. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Abish Kekilbayuly Local History Museum in the city of Aktau.

There is an exhibition hall of Abish Kekilbayuly which covers 460 square meters. It features the poet’s personal possessions and other precious exhibit items.

The cultural centre construction started last February. Construction of the Local History Museum completed. The centre will be put into operation next year. It will also accommodate the library and the regional museum.

