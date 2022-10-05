Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh President visits Abai gymnasium in Pavlodar

    5 October 2022, 20:14

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Abai gymnasium for gifted children built 85 years ago in Pavlodar, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of State.

    The school’s head Saltanat Shabazhanova informed the Kazakh Head of State on a years-long history of the educational institution and showed around the renewed rooms.

    The Head of State was presented with «The Reading School» project on the works of Ramazan Toktarov as well as gifted the book Yertis mukhitka kuyady (The Irtysh flows into the Ocean) at the school library. Then, he had a warm talk with the teachers of Pavlodar region who trained the winners of the republican and international subject Olympiads.

    Tokayev offered the teachers his congratulations on the World Teachers’ Day and their professional day the country marked 5 October.

    The Kazakh President noted Pavlodar region is rightfully seen as one of the centers of national renewal. He said that many eminent Kazakh scholars were born in this region and that today’s teachers follow in their steps.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01




    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Education Pavlodar region President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    President Tokayev greets Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at airport in Astana
    Kazakhstan ratifies Optional Protocol to Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities
    Kazakh Senate Chairman Ashimbayev, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana meet
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued