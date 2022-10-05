Kazakh President visits Abai gymnasium in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Abai gymnasium for gifted children built 85 years ago in Pavlodar, Kazinform cites the press service of the Head of State.

The school’s head Saltanat Shabazhanova informed the Kazakh Head of State on a years-long history of the educational institution and showed around the renewed rooms.

The Head of State was presented with «The Reading School» project on the works of Ramazan Toktarov as well as gifted the book Yertis mukhitka kuyady (The Irtysh flows into the Ocean) at the school library. Then, he had a warm talk with the teachers of Pavlodar region who trained the winners of the republican and international subject Olympiads.

Tokayev offered the teachers his congratulations on the World Teachers’ Day and their professional day the country marked 5 October.

The Kazakh President noted Pavlodar region is rightfully seen as one of the centers of national renewal. He said that many eminent Kazakh scholars were born in this region and that today’s teachers follow in their steps.

Photo: t.me/bort_01







