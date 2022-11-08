Kazakh President visits Abai Centre in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM As part of his working visit to Atyrau region the Head of State visited the Abai Centre, the Akorda press service reports.

The President surveyed the exhibition featuring national musical instruments which belonged to the outstanding Kazakh figures.

The centre provides music, arts and crafts classes. Besides, the President surveyed the projects made at the JasSpace STEM laboratory.

