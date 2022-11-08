Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President visits Abai Centre in Atyrau

8 November 2022, 16:02
Kazakh President visits Abai Centre in Atyrau
8 November 2022, 16:02

Kazakh President visits Abai Centre in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM As part of his working visit to Atyrau region the Head of State visited the Abai Centre, the Akorda press service reports.

The President surveyed the exhibition featuring national musical instruments which belonged to the outstanding Kazakh figures.

The centre provides music, arts and crafts classes. Besides, the President surveyed the projects made at the JasSpace STEM laboratory.


Photo: akorda.kz




Related news
Kazakh President calls youth to jointly build tolerant society
Kazakh President receives U.S. Ambassador
Samarkand summit of the Organization of Turkic States: agenda and key decisions
Read also
Josep Borrell comments on political reforms in Kazakhstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Josep Borrell discuss prospects of strengthening EU-Kazakhstan economic ties
President meets with creative industry representatives in Almaty
President Tokayev’s visit to Almaty: diplomacy, new reforms, January unrest and women’s status
President unveils monument to Akhmet Baiturssynov in Almaty
President assigns to install 28 seismic stations in Almaty by 2025
Almaty got into so-called ‘middle-income trap’ - President
President backs idea of creating venture fund in Almaty
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand

News