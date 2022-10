20 September 2022, 07:33

Kazakh President, USAID Administrator Samantha Power meet

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development Samantha Power, the Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting the parties debated Kazakhstan-U.S. cooperation focusing on the implementation of various projects in the sphere of development.

Photo: akorda.kz