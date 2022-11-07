Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh President urges to preserve Mangistau crown jewel, Karakol Lake

7 November 2022, 15:16
7 November 2022, 15:16

AKTAU. KAZINFORM At today’s meeting in Aktau the Head of State highlighted the unique landmark of Mangistau region, an artificial Karakol Lake, the home to many migratory birds, the red-listed ones, for example, a pink flamingo, the Telegram Channel of the President’s press service reports.

The ecologists noted that the lake grew shallow. The President charged to study the issue.

As state there, one of the most important problems of the region is desertisation. Planting of saksaul perform well in the region. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to attract highly skilled international expert to solve tis issues.

The President said that the environmental situation in the region will significantly improve if competent bodies take transparent and efficient decisions, if the government, business and people have high responsibility. These are the main priorities for the development of Mangistau region. the President assigned the akimat and Government consider the tasks set and provide their execution.

Photo: ecojer.kz
