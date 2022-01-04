Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh President urges protesters not to follow destructive appeals

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 January 2022, 20:00
Kazakh President urges protesters not to follow destructive appeals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the demonstrators after the decision of the Government to reduce the prices for liquefied gas, Kazinform reports.

«The Government of Kazakhstan decided to reduce the liquefied gas price to KZT 50 per litre within the powers given to provide stability in the country,» the Head of State said addressing demonstrators not to follow appeals of destructive people interested in destructing stability and unity of our society.

Another socioeconomic requirements will also be considered during the working meeting slated for tomorrow, the Twitter account of the Head of State reads.


President of Kazakhstan    Mangistau region   Healthcare   2022 state of emergency  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region