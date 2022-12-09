Go to the main site
    Kazakh President urges not take too long with signing of free trade zone deal with UAE

    9 December 2022, 16:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance to develop international economic cooperation within the EAEU, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The area of foreign trade interests of the Union expands with every passing year. This is a positive trend and Kazakhstan backs it. It is important now to focus on increasing the quality of relations with partners, with which preferential agreements were signed. They are Vietnam, Serbia, and Iran,» said Tokayev.

    According to the Kazakh President, it is important to speed up the work on agreements on free trade zones with India, Egypt, Indonesia, and Israel.

    «Kazakhstan notes the beginning of talks with the UAE on an agreement on free trade zone. I believe this initiative is quite promising and corresponds to the interests of the Eurasian Five. It is important not to take too long with this process,» he added.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Congress Hall of the State Residence in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for a final meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in 2022.

    The meeting is chaired by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.

